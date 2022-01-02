After their impeccable acting in the war drama Shershaah, actors, also rumoured Bollywood couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, have been going out and about in public together quite often. The rumoured couple last made headlines when Kiara Advani was spotted entering Sidharth Malhotra's Mumbai residence on the first day of the new year. After celebrating on the occasion together, the rumoured love birds were recently spotted at the airport.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted arriving at the airport. They arrived in separate cars before jetting off to an unknown location. Both Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra went for casual airport looks. Sidharth Malhotra looked dashing in a white t-shirt black pants and olive green coloured jacket. He completed his look with multi-coloured sneakers and a pair of goggles. On the other hand, Kiara Advani was a beauty in white as she wore a t-shirt on a pair of denim shorts and white shoes. The actor did not stop to pose for the paparazzi and went straightaway through the airport security.

The rumoured couple reportedly celebrated the new year at Sidharth Malhotra's Mumbai residence. The two-actor were seen stepping out of their car on Saturday morning. Kiara Advani stepped out of the car and followed Sidharth Malhotra inside his building. They decided to avoid the camerapeople trying to photograph them.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were last spotted at the airport on December 28, 2021. The rumoured couple was speculated to fly off for a new year vacation. Sidharth wore a green jacket on black pants, his usual comfy airport look. Kiara stunned in an oversized purple hoodie and completed her look with white boots and a handbag.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's movie

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wowed the audience with their ace performance in the war drama Shershaah. While Sidharth played the lead role of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra, Kiara essayed his love interest, Dimple Cheema. The film came out as the biggest hit of 2021 as it narrated the heroic saga of Vikram Batra. The biopic, which was loaded with patriotism and emotions, was much loved by both critics and the audience. The movie currently has an IMDb rating of 8.7.

Image: Instagram/@sidmalhotra/@varindertchawla