The cold month of December is one of the best time of the year to spend time with loved ones. From going on a picnic to partying to going out on a romantic date, the winter month is the perfect time to enjoy with friends, family and partners. While Christmas is around the corner, Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra gave their fans an early treat. The two were spotted in Bandra last night to leave for a dinner date together.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. Earlier this year, the couple's fans found their chemistry evident in their latest film Shershaah. Despite not addressing any of these rumours, the couple has been making it pretty clear with their frequent outings together. Recently, the two gave away some major hints at their romantic involvement as they were papped leaving for a dinner date in Bandra.

The photos, which are also surfacing across the internet, saw Kiara Advani reaching Sidharth Malhotra's residence in her car. The actor looked cute in a cream coloured dress. She also wore a pink coloured shawl to stay warm during the cold winter nights. Later Sidharth Malhotra was also spotted in Bandra. The Student Of The Year star wore a blue coloured shirt. Take a look at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's outing.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's movie Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's record-breaking film Shershaah arrived on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, 2021. The film is one of the highest-rated IMDb Indian movies, which wowed the audience and also made them live through the life of late Captain Vikram Batra and his contribution to India's victory during the Kargil war.

The film was the heroic saga of martyred Captain Vikram Batra, who led one of the most dangerous operations during the Kargil war and contributed to India's win. After his death, he was awarded Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military decoration. Sidharth appeared in double roles, Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal Batra. On the other hand, Kiara Advani played the role of his love interest Dimple Cheema. The film holds the record of the most viewed movie in India to date.

Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani/Varinder Chawla