Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's Pic Goes Viral, Fans Ask 'are They Making It Official?'

Bollywood rumoured couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, has never confirmed their relationship, but the duo is often spotted either vacationing together or spending some quality time with each other. Recently, the duo's picture went viral on social media after which fans started speculating whether they are making their relationship official.

An unseen photograph of Shershaah stars Kiara and Sidharth went viral in which the actors could be seen in all smiles. Sidharth could be seen wearing a black hoodie with the same coloured shades, while the Kabir Singh actor looked pretty in a baby pink shirt. Instant Bollywood posted their picture on its official Instagram handle, which read, "Them together ❤️ @sidmalhotra & @kiaraaliaadvani #sidharthmalhotra #kiaraadvani". Several fans and followers of the actors flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons, and some wondered if they are making it official.

A fan wrote, "Cute Couple God Bless Both Of U😊😊", another person wrote, "Them forever for us because loving them so much❤️". There was a comment which caught everyone's attention as it read, "Are they making it official". Other followers commented, "Hayee..❤️ these cuties 😍😘", Perfect for each other 😍😍, "Let's hope they marry soon", "This is the perfect match ever I saw", "Perfect Jodi 🔥🔥🔥❤️", and many more.

Recently, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account and dropped a stunning video montage from her recent trip to the Maldives on social media. Fans quickly began to wonder where her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra was.

Sidharth and Kiara were seen together in Shershaah, which is available on Amazon Prime Video. Sidharth took on the role of Captain Vikram Batra, the 1999 Kargil War Hero while Kiara played the role of his love interest, Dimple Cheema. The actors received much love and appreciation for their roles and the film was lauded by many.

Kiara and Sidharth on the work front

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will soon be seen in the much-awaited action film franchise Yodha. The film is scheduled to release on the big screen on November 11, 2022. Kiara Advani on the other hand will soon be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Manish Paul, and others.

Image: Instagram/@sidmalhotra