Sidharth Malhotra Arrives At Kargil War Memorial Before Release Of 'Shershaah'; WATCH

Sidharth Malhotra arrives at Kargil War Memorial

On Sunday, Sidharth Malhotra arrived at the Kargil War Memorial to pay tribute to the heroes who fought the Kargil war in 1999. Sidharth arrived in Dras, where the event is taking place donning an all-black suit. The actor arrived at the event right before the release on his movie Shershaah that is based on the Kargil War. This year will be the 21st anniversary of India’s victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war.

More about Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah

Shershaah is a biographical war film directed by Vishnuvardhan based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Army Captain Vikram Batra. Captain Batra led one of the toughest operations in mountain warfare in Indian history. He was often referred to as 'Sher Shah' (Lion King) in the intercepted messages of the Pakistan Army. The movie will feature Sidharth Malhotra playing the role of Captain Batra alongside Kiara Advani in a lead role. The movie will also feature talented actors like Ankita Goraya and Sahil Vaid in supporting roles. Shershaah was all set to have a theatrical release in July this year, however, due to the ongoing pandemic, the movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video on August 12 this year. The movie will also mark director Vishnuvardhan's debut in Bollywood and Hindi films.

Sharing the first look of the movie on Instagram Sidharth wrote "Shershaah, Out on August 12th. Heroes live on through their stories. We are honoured to bring to you the true story of the Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC). A film that has had a long journey for me and a real-life character I am proud to play. #ShershaahOnPrime comes out on 12th August only on @primevideoin."

Image: Republic World/Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram

