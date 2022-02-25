Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have reportedly arrived at Shahid Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai. The duo, who starred opposite each other as lovers in the blockbuster biographical war film Shershaah, have fueled the rumours mills over the months with their frequent meetups with each other. However, both have decided to remain tight-lipped about their relationship as they have never confirmed or denied it.

Meanwhile, Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor is celebrating his 41st birthday today i.e February 25. The actor received many wishes and blessings from fans via social media along with an endearing wish from wife Mira Rajput.

Celebrity photographer Manav Manglani shared a video of Shershaah co-stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arriving at the birthday party in style. The 29-year-old actor, who is gearing up for the release of the drama film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, can be seen in a stylish dress under a jacket. On the other hand, Malhotra, 37, opted for casual attire as he wore a checkered jacket with a stylish pair of shoes.

Recently, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram stories to share unseen pictures of Malhotra with his dog, Oscar, who passed away. Mourning the pet's loss, Malhotra shared multiple memories of his pet pooch and penned a long note in his memory. He wrote, ''He’s left a massive void in my heart, being my family here in mumbai for 11 plus years,'' the actor continued, ''He was my companion through thick and thin, always greeted me with the same enthusiasm regardless of my day or his health.''

Earlier, the couple celebrated receiving the Critics Best Actors Award at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2022 for their exceptional performance in the 2021 film Shershaah. Extending his gratitude towards his team, Malhotra wrote on Instagram, ''It was such an honour to play the role of Capt. #VikramBatra, one of the youngest brave hearts of the Indian Army. A big thank you to Vikram Batra’s family for trusting us.''

On the other hand, Advani dedicated the award to Dimple Cheema, the real-life partner of the late captain Vikram Batra, whom she played in the film.

