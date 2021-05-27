Sidharth Malhotra Asks His Fans To Feel Blessed If They Have ‘roof And Food’

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra often shares insightful anecdotes with the pictures he uploads on his social media. On May 27, the Student of The Year actor took to his Instagram to share a photo of him lazily lying in bed. He also asked his fans to feel grateful if they have a roof over their head and food to eat.

Sidharth Malhotra’s latest post

In the picture shared by Sidharth, he is all smiles for the camera. In the caption of the post, he wrote that one should smile and consider themselves blessed if they have a home and food. His caption read, “Wake up & smile if you're blessed with health, roof & food.” He also used the hashtag #gatitudeinattidue.

As soon as his post was shared, Sidhatha’s fans and followers rushed in to comment all the nice things about it. Many have described him as a ‘cutie’ while another agreed with the actor’s words of wisdom. Check out their reactions below.

A look into Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram

Recently, the Baar Baar Dekho actor revealed his new tattoo via an Instagram post. He shared a monochrome picture of him standing on a bridge. He got a new tattoo inked to the side of his neck. It included two triangles merged together. Sidharth donned a vest and sported a pair of sunglasses in the picture. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “Looking forward but staying in the moment…” His fans have showered love on the post and appreciated his tattoo as well.

On the work front:

The 36-year-old actor has starred in several popular films. Some of his notable works are Ittefaq, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kapoor and Sons, and Marjaavaan. He has a packed schedule as he has several movies lined up for releases. Sidharth will next be seen in the spy-thriller film Mission Majnu. This movie marks the Bollywood debut of the south Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna. Sidharth is also simultaneously shooting for a comedy movie titled Thank God. Rakul Preet Singh has been roped into essay the female lead in the movie. He also stars in the highly-anticipated war film Shershaah wherein he has played a double role. The cast of the movie also includes Kiara Advani and the film is slated to receive a theatrical release on July 2, 2021.

