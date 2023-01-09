Sidharth Malhotra Attends Wedding In Delhi, Guest Teases 'iski Bhi Hone Wali Hai Shaadi'

Amid wedding rumours with his supposed fiancee Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra was caught on camera blushing when someone teased him that he would be getting married soon. The ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ actor recently attended the engagement party of Luv Bansal and Nandini Gupta in Delhi-NCR.

Actor Aarti Khetarpal took to Instagram to post a few pictures and videos from the lavish engagement bash that she captioned, "Bringing our very own Delhi boy @sidmalhotra at my dearest @lovebansal @nandini.15's engagement to begin our family's biggggggggg fat Indian wedding."

Several pictures showed him posing with Aarti and the guests. He was also seen grooving with the bride and groom. In a video shared in the same post, Sidharth, who can be seen standing on the stage, can be heard saying, "Dilli ki shadio ki baat hi kuch aur hai (there is something special about Delhi weddings)."

A guest, who can be seen joining him on the stage, also talks about Delhi's current winter season and calls Sidharth “the hottest man in the world”. Sidharth then says, "We have the hottest girls right here man. Dilli ki ladkia, Dilli ki shaadi (girls and weddings in Delhi are special)."

The guest goes on to tease the Bollywood star saying, "Isiliye Dilli ka ladka, iski bhi hone wali hai shaadi (that's why, this is the Delhi boy who is all set to get married soon)."

Hearing this, Sidharth blushes and raises his hands in the air before changing the topic to the couple who was getting married.

Take a look at the post here:

More about Sidharth and Kiara's rumoured romance

Sidharth and Kiara, who collaborated for the 2021 film 'Shershaah,' are rumoured to be dating each other. The actors, on many occasions, have been spotted together. The 'Shershaah' stars, who haven't accepted their relationship in public, have neither denied it.

There is a buzz that the stars will be tying the knot in February, with the festivities starting sometime in the first week of the month. However, none of them has either confirmed or denied the wedding rumours.

Sidharth and Kiara’s work life

On the work front, Kiara was recently seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera.' She will be soon seen in Kartik Aaryan's 'Satya Prem Ki Katha.' Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of his film 'Mission Majnu,' co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The film will release on January 19.