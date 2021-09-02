Sidharth Malhotra Believes In 'luck', See 'Shershaah' Co-actor Kiara's Quirky Response

Sidharth Malhotra has become the talk of the town after thrilling the audience with his incredible portrayal of captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah. The actor is surely motivated for his upcoming projects, as is visible from his latest Instagram captions. He recently took to the photo-sharing app, uploading a gorgeous photo of him along with a quote attributed to Thomas Jefferson. His photo grabbed many eyeballs, including that of his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani. The rumoured couple are riding high on their latest movie's success, which recently became the most-watched flick on Amazon Prime Video.

Kiara reacts to Sidharth Malhotra's inspirational quote

The Kargil war hero's story is breaking several records since its release earlier last month. On Wednesday, September 1, two of the movie's tracks made their way on the Billboard Global Excl US charts along with being the top streaming songs in a week on Spotify. At this point, it comes as no surprise as Sidharth mentions a quote stating he is "a great believer in luck" and hard work.

On Wednesday, he uploaded a dapper photo of him and wrote, "I'm a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work, the more I have of it.-Thomas Jefferson". His comments section was flooded with compliments, with fans dropping several emojis. Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani also caught on to his quote. Replying to the Student of The Year actor, she wrote"Caption," with a fire emoji. Take a look.

Shershaah songs feature on Billboard charts

Apart from being the most-watched movie on the OTT platform, the movie cracked another milestone with its tracks Raataan Lambiyan and Ranjha, featuring on international charts. On the Billboard Global Excl US charts, Ranjha featured at the 73rd position while Raataan Lambiyan stood at the 28th slot. On Spotify, Rataan Lambiyaan clocked 8.2 million streams while Ranjha clocked 7.3 million streams. Apart from this, the movie has been streaming in more than 4100 towns and cities in India and over 210 overseas countries and territories with an impressive rating of 8.9 on IMDb, making it fairly popular.

The movie was released on Amazon Prime Video on 12 August 2021, becoming an instant hit. Shershaah pays homage to the legend, Captain Vikram Batra, narrating his life story from his first posting in the army to his death in the Kargil War. It stars Sidharth Malhotra as Batra, Kiara Advani as his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. Other cast includes Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra helming pivotal roles.

