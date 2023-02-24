Sidharth Malhotra Calls Kiara Advani ‘wife’ In Viral Video | Watch

Sidharth Malhotra is proving to be the ideal husband after he recently wed his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani. Recently, the Mission Majnu actor attended a perfume launch event in Mumbai. Here, Sidharth referred to Kiara as his 'wife'.

The video went viral on social media in no time. In the clip circulating online, Sidharth sported a white shirt teamed with black trousers and an off-white blazer. He completed his look with a black bow tie.

The actor opened up about his perfume preferences and revealed that he has a separate set of perfumes for daytime and a separate set for the night. He further stated that as he is adding a new collection to his night perfumes, he hopes that "his wife" likes it.

Take a look at the viral video.

As soon as the video was shared online, netizens were in awe of Sidharth. A fan wrote, "Sidharth and Kiara are a match made in heaven. God bless them." While one Instagram user wrote, "Sidharth and Kiara prove what true love is," another commented, "Their love is endless. It has no limits. Couple goals." Yet another one wrote, "Now he has addressed Kiara as his wife. We can die now. From calling each other rumoured girlfriend/boyfriend, they are now each other's husband and wife. They really came a long way."

More about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. After almost three years of dating, the couple decided to take the next step in their relationship. They had a lavish wedding ceremony, which included pre-wedding festivities such as haldi, mehendi, and sangeet among others.

Their royal wedding was attended by their close friends and family members including Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Isha Ambani, Juhi Chawla, Armaan Jain, and Anissa Malhotra among others.

They also hosted two receptions, one in Delhi and another one in Mumbai. The couple wore Manish Malhotra ensembles during their wedding festivities. Ever since Sidharth and Kiara got married, they are shelling out major couple goals.