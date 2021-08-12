Sidharth Malhotra Calls 'Shershaah' Journey 'exciting' As Actor Plays Dual Role In Film

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah released on August 12, 2021 on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. The film received praises from several B-town celebrities. While Sidharth Malhotra is being lauded for his role of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra, he also played Vikram Batra's twin brother Vishal Batra. The actor recently opened up about how he played two distinct characters in the film.

Details about Sidharth Malhotra's double role in 'Shershaah'

In a recent interview with ANI, Sidharth Malhotra revealed how he was excited to play a double role in this heroic saga of Captain Vikram Batra. The actor plays the younger phase of Vikram Batra and then transforms to his army phase. On the other hand, the Student Of The Year actor also played the role of Vikram Batra's twin brother Vishal Batra. While sharing his experience, the actor said, "Vikram and Vishal are twin brothers so it was quite exciting to portray both of them on screen." He further said, "What I really loved was while they were twins, they have very distinct personalities and I had to understand both of them. Even though the film follows Vikram Batra's life, there are small parts of Vishal Batra that I got to play."

Actors' army training for Shershaah

The actors of the film also went through rigorous army training for the film. Actor Pranay Pachauri, who plays the role of Rifleman Yashpaul Sharma, the youngest soldier in Vikram Batra's team, earlier revealed several details about the training. In an interview with ANI, Pranay Pachauri shared how the army training helped them in surviving the climatic conditions in Ladakh. He said, "We shot the film at 12,000 to 13,000 feet in Kargil that means very little oxygen and the weather was unpredictable and it was extremely tough for our bodies to acclimatise as we were using real rifles and we had to fight, shoot, run and carry our missions at real-time locations but thanks to our command training we were quick to adapt. It was eerie to shoot in such real-time locations, imagining this is how it must have been, this is how it must have felt during the Kargil war. We could see Pakistan from our shooting location and knowing that they could probably see us shooting.. it just gave us goosebumps and for some moments it felt real."

The biographic action drama Shershaah revolves around the Kargil martyr Vikram Batra. The heroic saga of Vikram Batra stars Siddharth Malhotra in the lead role and Kiara Advani in the role of Dimple Cheema. The film also throws light on the romance between Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's role as they share the big screen for the first time.

