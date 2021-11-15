Sidharth Malhotra Celebrates 2 Years Of Tara Sutaria Co-starrer 'Marjaavaan'; Shares Clips

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria starred together for the first time in the 2019 film Marjaavaan. The film clocked two years today and Sidharth Malhotra seems to be taking a ride back to his memory lane. The actor recently shared some glimpses from the movie via Instagram as he reminisced about the film.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Sidharth Malhotra recently shared some glimpses from the 2019 film Marjaavaan. The clip featured him, Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh and several other stars from the film. In the background, the song Tum Hi Aana from the film was being played.

While Tara Sutaria did not post anything this time, she often reminisces about her shooting days on the sets of Marjaavaan. The actor, who is currently busy with the promotions of Tadap, shared a clip from her first day on Marjaavaan sets earlier this year. The video had the actor's iconic hair flip from the film. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Throwback to my first day and first shot for Marjaavaan.. If you think my hair flip was dramatic you should’ve seen @milapzaveri’s."

Details about Marjaavaan

The 2019 romantic action film Marjaavaan had Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles, while Riteish Deshmukh played the lead antagonist. The film was written and helmed by Milap Milan Zaveri, while T-Series and Emmay Entertainment bankrolled it. The film's plot revolved around a gangster named Raghu, played by Malhotra, who works for a local don. He falls for a mute girl Zoya, played by Tara Sutaria, and lead a peaceful and romantic life. However, their life is disturbed by the arrival of a don's son, jealous of Raghu's popularity. The film also cast Rakul Preet, Ravi Kishan, Nassar, and Shaad Randhawa in supporting roles. The film's songs, including Tum Hi Aana, Ek Toh Kum Zindagani, Kinna Sona, and Masakali 2.0, came out to be chartbusters. However, the film did not do well at the box office and received negative comments from critics. It currently has an IMDb rating of 3.7 on 10.

On the work front, both Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria both have several upcoming films lined up. Sidharth Malhotra will soon star in Mission Majnu and Thank God. On the other hand, Tara Sutaria will play the lead roles in Tadap, Heropanti 2, and Ek Villain 2.

Image: Instagram/@sidmalhotra/PTI