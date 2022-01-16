Sidharth Malhotra Celebrates 37th Birthday; Rashmika, Katrina Kaif & Others Wish Actor

Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra turned a year older today, 16 January. The actor is celebrating his 37th birthday and is receiving warm wishes from his fans, family, friends and also colleagues from the industry. Several Bollywood divas, including the actor's co-stars Katrina Kaif and Rashmika Mandanna, wished Malhotra on his 37th birthday.

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of Sidharth Malhotra dressed in a white t-shirt. Sharing the photo, the Sooryavanshi star wrote, "Happy happy birthday @sidmalhotra may u have all the joy love peace and happiness this year. (sic)" The two actors worked together in the 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho. They have been friends since then and have been spotted attending the same parties and events several times.

Rashmika Mandanna shares a goofy picture with her co-star

South diva Rashmika Mandanna, who is all set to make her Hindi debut alongside Sidharth Malhotra, also sent warm wishes to the actor. The Pushpa star shared a goofy selfie with Sidharth and added a 'Happy Birthday' sticker. The actor also wrote, "we for sure need to take more pichas together.. Happy happy birthday you! (sic)" The two are all set to share the screen in the upcoming film Mission Majnu. The movie is touted to be an action romance flick and is slated to release on 13 May 2022.

Rakul Preet shares a behind the scenes photo from a film set

Rakul Preet and Sidharth Malhotra have worked together in the 2018 action thriller Aiyaari. The film starred Manoj Bajpayee and Anupam Kher among others. To wish the Student Of The Year actor on his special day, Rakul Preet shared a BTS photo from the sets of a film. The photo saw Rakul Preet offering a piece of cake to Sidharth. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Happppy happy bdayyy Sidboy!! May you eat lots and lots of Cake! Wishing you a super healthy blockbuster year. (sic)" The two are also set to reunite in the upcoming film, Thank God.

Anushka Sharma pens a heartfelt note for Sidharth

Anushka Sharma never fails to send warm wishes to her industry friends on their special days. The actor shared a photo of Sidharth Malhotra on her IG stories and wished him a happy birthday. "Wishing you love and light always," she wrote. While the two have not worked together in any film, Sidharth and Anushka did collaborate for an advertisement of a coffee brand.

(Image: @sidmalhotra/@katrinakaif/@rashmika_mandanna/Instagram)