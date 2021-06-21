Sidharth Malhotra Celebrates International Yoga Day With This Interesting Quote & Pic

On June 21, 2021, the world celebrates International Yoga Day. Many celebrities try to spread awareness regarding the benefits of Yoga through their social media accounts. Actor Sidharth Malhotra also took to his social media to wish everyone a happy Yoga day in an interesting manner.

Sidharth Malhotra celebrates International Day of Yoga

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram to share a photo and wish his fans a happy Yoga day. In the photo, Sidharth can be seen in the meditation pose underwater in a sea. In the caption, he wrote, “Check on yourself as much as you check your Instagram Happy #InternationalYogaDay.” Take a look at his post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Sidharth Malhotra’s post. Several users praised the caption while many others praised his look in the photo. Some users also expressed their love with emojis. Check out some of the comments below.

International Yoga Day 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the country and talked about International Yoga Day 2021, where he highlighted the holistic benefits of Yoga and how the world had a newfound respect for the tradition post the COVID-19 pandemic. He said, “In the 1.5 years of COVID pandemic, several countries including India have faced troubled times. People have more enthusiasm about yoga in the last year or so. When the invisible virus invaded the world, no nation was ready for it in physical or mental terms. In such hard times, yoga became a means of power for them.” Furthermore, he added that frontline warriors and doctors have made Yoga a protective shield against the virus and they are using Yoga not just to save themselves but also the patients.

Sidharth Malhotra on the work front

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the movie Marjaavaan in the year 2019 along with Tara Sutaria. He is currently working on films like Shershaah, Mission Majnu, and Thank God. He will play the role of Vikram Batra in the movie Shershaah. The film is slated to release in July 2021. Kiara Advani, Raj Arun, and Jaaved Jaffrey are going to play pivotal roles in the movie. Details about the plot haven't been revealed yet.

IMAGE: SIDHARTH MALHOTRA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.