Sidharth Malhotra Continues To Shoot For 'Mission Majnu' Despite Severe Knee Injury

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has lately been busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Mission Majnu in the city of Lucknow. According to a recent report by Mid-Day, the actor was severely injured while shooting an action sequence. The team was thinking of pulling down the shooting schedule but the actor decided to continue with the shoot after getting some medical assistance.

Sidharth Malhotra completes shoot despite injuries

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra recently got injured in the knee while shooting for an action sequence for the film Mission Majnu. According to a Mid Day source, the actor had been executing a jump sequence under the supervision of director Shantanu Bagchi and action director Ravi Verma when he slipped and hit his knee on metal. According to the report, there was no immediate bleeding or swelling but the actor had been going through very shrill pain.

The director reportedly called for medical attention immediately and had been considering halting the shoot since the lead actor was not fit to work in this situation. However, Sidharth Malhotra refused to let such an injury hamper with the schedule and made sure that the deadlines were met. He took some ice compression and got back to work as soon as possible.

The report also stated that Sidharth did not want to halt the shoot since the film is in its final stage. He kept the shoot going for the next three days, helping the makers finish the schedule on time. Since the sets had been designed to showcase the 70s period, Sidharth Malhotra was well-aware of the money and the efforts that went into creating the setup. He saved the makers quite some money by pushing himself even with such an injury.

Mission Majnu is expected to be a spy thriller film which is being directed by Shantanu Bagchi and has been jointly written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora, and Sumit Batheja. The film is currently in the production stage and also stars South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna in a key role.

Image Courtesy: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram