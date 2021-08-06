'Sidharth Malhotra Did Lot Of Hard Work': Cpt Vikram Batra's Twin Praises 'Shershaah' Star

Bollywood's rising star Sidharth Malhotra is known for his charming looks and stellar acting. After proving his versatility after venturing into different genres, the actor is gearing up to treat his fans with a new avatar of an Indian soldier in the biographical war movie Shershaah. After the trailer launch of the movie on Kargil Vijay Diwas, Malhotra received a plethora of compliments for his acting, however, there is one feedback that stood out the most for the netizens.

Captain Vikram's Batra's brother on Sidharth Malhotra's performance

Based on the life events of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra, Vishnuvardhan's Shershaah shows Malhotra in the double role of Cpt Batra and his twin brother Vishal Batra who was closely involved in the making of the movie. Malhotra spent several years preparing for his role by meeting the late captain's family and friends. After working with him closely, Vishal Batra recently revealed why he believed that the 36-year-old was the perfect choice to play the titular role.

While talking to ANI, Vishal Batra stated, 'When we met Sidharth for the first time we felt he had a lot of similarities with Vikram. During the course of our interaction with him, we found out that he was a very good human being, very humble, passionate, and a loving guy. Hence we thought he was a perfect choice to play Vikram's role'.

He also opened up about Malhotra's performance in the movie where he pulled off two roles. Batra said, 'Since this is the first time Sidharth is playing the role of a real character in his career, I believe it was very important for him to get into the skin of the character. Since Vikram is generally known as the Shershaah, it was important for Sidharth to see the other side of Vikram's life, as a student, as a soldier, as an army officer, and definitely as a brother and a son'.

The praises did not stop there, as the twin brother of the late Army officer Vikram Batra noted how hard the young actor worked to portray the role. He revealed, 'Sidharth did a lot of hard work in understanding Vikram to the entirety. He interacted a lot with his friends, family members, and personally with me to understand Vikram's character, and I believe he has done a wonderful job and people will really love the action he has done in the movie'.

More on Sidharth Malhotra's 'Shershaah'

Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the movie will also feature Kiara Advani in the role of Captain Vikram Batra's fiancé Dimple Cheema as well as actors like Shiv Pandit, Nikitin Dheer, Himmanshoo A. Malhotra and Anil Charanjeett. The movie is set to release on August 12 on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

