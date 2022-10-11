Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan rang into his 80th birthday today, October 11, 2022. On this occasion, the actor is receiving a lot of love from his fans and industry colleagues. As the veteran actor has been an inspiration for many actors for decades, Sidharth Malhotra and Kartik Aaryan recently shared their fanboy moments with the former.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sidharth Malhotra shared a video of his meeting with Amitabh Bachchan. In the video, the Student Of The Year actor was visibly delighted to see Big B as he hugged him. The actor also asked Bachchan to sign the poster of his iconic film Deewaar on the occasion of his 80th birthday. Sidharth Malhotra later posed with the film's poster and wished Bachchan a happy birthday.

Sharing the video, Malhotra called his meeting with Bachchan a dream come true and wrote, "A fanboy moment with the legend is no less than a dream coming true. You are the ultimate superstar, and shall always continue to be... You have added shine to cinema and have made a profound impact on us. May your birthday be as wonderful as your presence. Happy 80th Birthday legend! @amitabhbachchan."

Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, also remembered his meeting with the Sholay actor. Aaryan shared a series of throwback photos in which he could be seen posing with a signed picture of Bachchan. The actor also shared a photo of him hugging the Bollywood veteran and a clip of the latter signing his picture for Aaryan.

In the caption, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor wrote, "4 years ago, one of the happiest moments ever, when I got an autograph from the Legend himself, on a picture of his iconic movie, which is undoubtedly my favourite too! Happy 80th Birthday Shehenshah of Indian Cinema Keep blazing trails that we can only dream to follow in sir @amitabhbachchan."

Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday celebration

In order to celebrate Bachchan's 80th birthday, Film Heritage Foundation started a four-day film festival titled 'Bachchan: Back To The Beginning' back on October 8. During the celebration, the actor's 11 iconic films, including Kabhie Kabhie, Don, Amar Akbar Anthony and more have been re-released. At midnight, the actor also stepped out to meet his fans.

Image: Instagram/@sidharthmalhotra/@amitabhbachchan/@kartikaaryan