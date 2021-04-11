Sidharth Malhotra Gained 10 Kgs For His Role In 'Brothers' - Did You Know?

Sidharth Malhotra has worked in a handful of action films in his nearly decade-long career as an actor. Brothers is considered to be one of the most popular ones on the list. The film saw him paired up against Akshay Kumar and Malhotra was seen playing the role of a UFC fighter. To visibly get into the form of a fighter, Sidharth had ended up gaining a total of 10 kgs before the shoot of the film, according to IMDb. He also opened up about the fitness routine that he had adopted to achieve the goal.

Sidharth Malhotra gained 10 kgs for Brothers

A number of actors in the past have gone through body transformations depending upon the role that they were supposed to play. Sidharth was asked to gain a significant amount of muscle for his role of Monty Fernandes in Brothers. The actor briefly opened up about the briefing given to him by the director and the measures that he took to follow through in a report of Bollywood Hungama. He said that he was told to look “bigger” in bulk than Akshay and also needed to look “angry”.

Sidharth reckoned that the changing of his physical appearance was his very first challenge for the film. He said that to his advantage, he was already into sports while growing up and had to take “two to three months off” to bulk up for this role. He also revealed that he used to train six hours every day for the role with his gym and MMA coach. His diet consisted of a lot of meat and the actor made sure to have a total of six meals every day, having hired a chef who used to serve him all kinds of dishes involving meat.

Apart from Brothers, Sidharth Malhotra has also worked in other popular action movies such as Aiyaary, Marjaavaan, A Gentleman and Ek Villain. He also has another few action movies that are currently underway. These include Mission Majnu, which has begun filming quite recently, and Shershaah, which is based on the story of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra.

Promo image courtesy: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram