Sidharth Malhotra Gives Witty Reply To Paps Asking For His Solo Photos; WATCH

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are indeed one of the most loved couples in the industry. Ever since their wedding, the couple is not missing any moment to win netizens' hearts with their cute gestures. Recently, Sidharth stepped out in Mumbai and gave a witty reply to the paps when they asked for his solo pictures.

The Shershaah actor was quick to respond and said, "Ab main solo raha nahi." His reply left paps in splits. The actor looked dapper in a blue and red checkered shirt teamed with black jeans and white sneakers.

Check out the viral video here:

As soon as the video went viral, netizens loved his reaction and called him "Best Husband Ever." One fan commented, "His husband's era is the best thing to watch, he is the best husband ever no doubt." Another one wrote, "This Punjabi boy has won our hearts." Yet another one penned, "Married Sidharth Malhotra is the best."

Sidharth Malhotra addressed Kiara Advani as 'his wife'

A few days ago, Sidharth Malhotra made a public appearance at an event in Mumbai. He addressed the audience and shared his perfume preferences. He revealed that he has two separate collections of day and night perfumes, one for daytime and another set for the night. He further said that he is adding a new perfume to his collection and hopes that his 'wife' likes it.

About Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Before tying the knot, the couple dated for almost three years. They had a lavish wedding ceremony with close friends and family in attendance. Their grand wedding also included pre-wedding festivities including Haldi, mehendi, and sangeet.