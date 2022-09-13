Sidharth Malhotra Gives Workout Motivation As He Cycles In Manali Amid 'Yodha' Shoot

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the fittest actors in the Hindi film industry. Despite his busy schedule, the Shershaah star makes sure to take out time to work out. Recently, as the actor is filming for his action thriller Yodha, he gave away fitness motivation by cycling on the hilly terrains of Manali.

Sidharth Malhotra recently jetted off to Kullu, Manali, Himachal Pradesh, for a shooting schedule of Yodha. As he reportedly cycled to the film's sets, the actor dropped a video on his Instagram handle. In the short video, the actor, who donned a black T-shirt, blue jacket and grey track pants, could be seen cycling while wearing riding gear. Sharing the clip, the actor dished out some fitness motivation and wrote, "Because the only bad workout is the one that didn't happen!" The upcoming film also stars World Famous Lover actor Raashii Khanna.

This is not the first time the actor ensured he did not miss out on his workout during shooting. Earlier this year, the 37-year-old shot a schedule of Yodha in Bhopal. Amid shooting, the actor shared a glimpse of his outdoor workout as he was seen using gymnastic rings tied to a tree. In the caption, the actor wrote, "No gym, No time, No excuses, All I need is a tree."

Sidharth Malhotra on his decade-long journey in showbiz

Sidharth Malhotra made his acting debut with the 2012 film Student Of The Year alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The actor recently opened up about his career in the film industry during a conversation with Hindustan Times. The actor shared how his journey has been "extreme" as he hails from a non-filmy background and paved his way by entertaining people with his work. As Malhotra began his career in showbiz with modelling, he mentioned how everyone should follow their passion and work with dedication to finally achieve their goal.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra, who was last seen stepping into the shoes of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra, will be next in Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Apart from Yodha and Thank God, the actor also has Mission Majnu and the web series, Indian Police Force, in his kitty.