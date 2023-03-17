Sidharth Malhotra Holds Kiara Advani Close At Shweta Bachchan's Birthday Bash

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani attended Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash in Mumbai. They were snapped leaving the venue after the party. Several photos and videos from their recent outing have been doing the rounds on social media. Holding Kiara close, Sidharth waved at the shutterbugs. While the Mission Majnu actor sported a grey shirt and black cargo, Kiara opted for a floral ruched dress.

Take a look at Sidharth and Kiara's video here.

Apart from the newlyweds, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Jaya Bachchan, Manish Malhotra, Sonali Bendre, Sussanne Khan along with boyfriend Arslan Goni, Sidhant Chaturvedi, Ranveer Singh, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Fardeen Khan and Shanaya Kapoor among others attended the celebration.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple took the marital plunge after dating each other for almost three years. The couple's marriage was a lavish affair and the pre-wedding festivities included haldi, mehendi and sangeet.

They exchanged their wedding vows in presence of their close friends and family members. Several celebrities from the entertainment fraternity attended their wedding including Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor along with wife Mira Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Jay Mehta, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.

Ever since the couple got married, they have been continuously making headlines with their romance and social media PDA. The unseen photos from their wedding are still doing rounds on social media.