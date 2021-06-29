Sidharth Malhotra Is All Set To Return To The Sets Of Indra Kumar's 'Thank God'

The Bollywood industry is now getting back on track as the Maharashtra Government has permitted to commence shoots with certain restrictions. Actor Sidharth Malhotra is all set to resume the shoot of his film Thank God. Take a look at what the Marjaawaan actor had to say about shooting after a long time.

Sidharth Malhotra is all set to shoot for Thank God

After a brief pause due to the second wave of coronavirus, shootings of films and shows resumed in mid-June, with producers diving into pre-production and set-up mode. According to Pinkvilla, Sidharth Malhotra is preparing to resume work on the much-anticipated social comedy Thank God, directed by Indra Kumar. Thank God resumes filming in Mumbai in the first week of July, and the crew is already preparing sets and a CGI model.

Sidharth Malhotra had begun filming for Thank God in January 2021, but the shooting was later halted due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. Talking about returning to the shoot, the actor said that it has been a long wait and he has been looking forward to going back to the hustle-bustle of film shoots. He further added, "Elated to shoot again and see the happy & creative flow of energy that was truly missed." The Thank God cast also features Manisha Koirala in a pivotal role.

A sneak peek into Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram

On International Yoga Day, the actor shared a picture of himself holding an Asana in the ocean. He was seen wearing a neon green swimming costume while snorkelling underwater. He wrote that people should check on themselves as much as they check Instagram.

A look at Sidharth Malhotra's movies

Sidharth started his film career as an assistant director on the sets of My Name is Khan. He made his acting debut with Student of the Year alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Sidharth Malhotra's movies like Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villain, Kapoor & Sons, Baar Baar Dekho and A Gentleman garnered him immense popularity. The actor was last seen in Marjaavaan portraying the role of Raghu alongside Tara Sutaria. His upcoming works include titles like Shershaah, Thank God and Mission Majnu.

