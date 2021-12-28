After impressing fans with their impeccable acting skills, in the latest outing Shershaah, actors/ rumored couple Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, have jetted off for a vacay. The two stars are reportedly set to ring in the New Year’s together at an exotic place that is currently unknown. Pictures of the two arriving at the airport have gone viral on social media.

In the viral pictures and videos, Sidharth wore a green jacket with black pants, while Kiara was clad in a pink coat and hoodie. The two showed their passports to the security guard and then headed inside the airport while waving at the photographers. Fans who have been waiting for the two of them to confirm their relationship for a long time flooded the comment section with hearts.

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra jet off together to ring in New Year together?

For the unversed, the two had celebrated the New Year’s together in the Maldives last year that had fuelled their relationship rumours. Although they did not share any pictures together, fans of the rumoured duo speculated that they were on vacay together.

The speculation about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani being more than ‘just friends’ was fuelled further during the promotions of their film Shershaah, which was a biopic on Captain Vikram Batra. Post the release, the two won the hearts of all with their sizzling on-screen chemistry that was one of the reasons behind the film’s smashing success on the OTT platform. In an earlier interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sidharth had responded to a fan who said that they wanted to see him and Kiara in a ‘hardcore’ romantic film. He said that ‘hopefully’ they would return with a love story. He also praised Kiara, saying that she brings in a great 'number of emotions’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after Shershaah's success, Sidharth wrapped up shooting for a certain portion with Disha Patani for his next film Yodha. The actor celebrated the wrap with Disha by shooting fun videos that they shared on their social media handle. On the other hand, Kiara will be seen in Jugg Jug Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa2 alongside Kartik Aaryan.

IMAGE: Varinder Chawla/Instagram/SidMalhotra