Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Hitched! Couple Drops FIRST PHOTOS As Husband And Wife

The first photos of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as husband and wife are out. The newlyweds took to their respective social media handles to share pictures from their big day. Sharing the photos in a joint post, the Shershaah couple wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

The couple looked adorable in their wedding pictures. Kiara Advani looked beautiful in a soft pink lehenga, while the groom, Sidharth Malhotra, wore a golden sherwani. Kiara completed her look with beautiful diamond set studded with green stones.

Check out the pictures below:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

The couple's big fat Indian wedding was attended by several celebrities including Kiara's 'Kabir SIngh' co-star Shahid Kapoor who was accompanied by his wife Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta, Isha Ambani and her spouse Anand Piramal, Manish Malhotra, and Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra among others.

On Saturday (February 4), the bride and groom along with their families were spotted arriving at the Jaisalmer airport at different times. The wedding festivities including sangeet, mehendi, and haldi festivities for the couple began on February 6.

About Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's relationship

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who starred together in the 2021 film Shershaah, reportedly met at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories in 2018. The couple was spotted together on various occasions. They even rang in the New Year together in Dubai.

Kiara Advani made her relationship Instagram official on Sidharth Malhotra's birthday by sharing an adorable picture of herself with the Shershaah actor.