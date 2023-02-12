Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Mumbai Reception: Abhishek Bachchan Arrives At Venue

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are hosting a grand wedding reception at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai for their industry friends and family. Actor Abhishek Bachchan was the first one to reach the venue. The actor sported an all-black suit. Playback singer Ganesh Hegde also arrived with his wife.

Actors Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, and Ajay Devgn are also expected to attend the party.

Check out the pictures below:

More about Sidharth-Kiara wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace Hotel in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple started their wedding festivities on February 5. Sidharth and Kiara's wedding was attended by many of their friends from the industry and close family members.

Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor attended her wedding with his wife Mira Rajput. Kiara's childhood friend Isha Ambani too had attended the actor's wedding along with her husband Anand Piramal. Others at the wedding were Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta, Kiara's close friend and fashion designer Manish Malhotra among others.

Both Sidharth and Kiara wore outfits by Manish Malhotra for their big day. The couple even shared a few pictures from their marriage on their respective social media handles.

Kiara wore a soft pink lehenga and completed her look with a beautiful diamond set with studded green stones on it. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra wore an off-white sherwani. The couple even shared an adorable video from their wedding, which had their Shershaah song 'Raanjha' running in the background.

Sidharth and Kiara recreated the track for their marriage. They dated for a while before tying the knot on February 7.