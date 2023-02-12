Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Mumbai Reception: Newlyweds Pose For Paps

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani posed for the paps stationed outside their wedding reception venue in Mumbai. The Shershaah couple looked gorgeous in ethnic outfits. The couple chose an indo-western outfit for their reception. Kiara wore a beautiful figure-hugging gown and completed her look with a gorgeous necklace. While Sidharth sported an all-black suit.

Check out the newlyweds' pictures below:

The couple were seen greeting Ajay Devgn and Kajol at their reception. See pictures below:

Sidharth-Kiara's Delhi trip

The couple, who tied the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer, flew to Delhi - Sidharth's house on February 8. The newlyweds stayed there for two days, during which they also hosted an intimate reception party for their family and friends in the city. The pictures of their airport look went viral as they donned outfits by Manish Malhotra.

Kiara wore an all-red kurta set and Sidharth too looked uber-cool in an ethnic outfit.

Sid-Kiara wedding

The couple's wedding festivities began on February 5 before they tied the knot on February 7. Several celebrities including Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, her husband Jay Mehta and Kiara's childhood friend Isha Ambani along with her husband Anand Piramal.

Kiara's close friend and celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra too attended the wedding. The couple wore Manish Malhotra for their D-day.

Upon their arrival in Mumbai on Friday, Kiara and Sidharth could be seen wearing Manish Malhotra. Kiara wore a yellow kurta set, while Sidharth too sported a kurta. The couple also distributed sweets to paps at the airport.