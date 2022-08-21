Lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been painting the town red with their adorable gestures toward each other, grabbing headlines every now and then. The Shershaah duo was spotted in casual avatars as they arrived at a filmmaker's office on Saturday night. The duo came and left in the same car, with paparazzi surrounding their vehicle to get a good glimpse.

As glimpses from their latest outing surfaced on social media, fans left no stone unturned in rooting for the couple and stating they're 'made for each other'.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani papped together in the city

Taking to their Instagram handle, paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared a video of Kiara and Sidharth as they arrived together in the car. While Malhotra sported a red hoodie and black jeans with statement sneakers, Kiara looked adorable in a plain white t-shirt and denims, accentuated with sneakers and a sling bag. Take a look.

Reacting to the post, fans dropped comments like, "after Vickat I’m genuinely fond of these two," "cuties," "my whole heart," and "They are made for each other couple," among other things.

The stars recently celebrated one year of their superhit war film Shershaah, which followed the life of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra. Malhotra shared a video which began with Vikram Batra's twin brother Vishal Batra heaping praise on the star. The video then followed several scenes from the movie and also a glimpse of all the awards it had won.

In the caption, the actor mentioned, "One film, one year, one story that inspired us all! Your love, support & appreciation for this film has said enough, all I would like to add is, #1YearOfShershaah aur “yeh dil maange more!"

On the work front, Sidharth will now be seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. The actor also has films like Mission Majnu, Yodha, and Thank God in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Kiara has been basking in the success of her recent releases JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She will be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Govinda Naam Mera.

(IMAGE: VARINDER CHAWLA)