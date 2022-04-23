Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Part Ways After Dating For A Brief Period Of Time: Reports

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani soon became one of the most beloved Bollywood couples after the two were rumoured to be dating. While the rumoured couple never made their relationship official or openly talked about it, they never denied the rumours too. They were often seen going on vacations together or hanging out at each other's residences in Mumbai. As per the reports, the Shershaah couple's relationship status has been changed as they have allegedly parted ways.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared the screen space in the 2021 war drama Shershaah. While the two stars' acting wowed the audience, they were also in awe of their on-screen chemistry. However, as per a report by BollywoodLife, the rumoured couple has now parted ways.

A source close to the leading daily revealed that both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have stopped meeting each other and have reportedly fallen out of love. The two actors bonded very well and soon became a much-loved Bollywood couple. Their fans even speculated they might tie the knot soon. However, the reason behind their separation is currently unknown.

The source added, "Sidharth and Kiara bonded very well and there was a time where many thought they'll end up getting hitched, however, fate decided otherwise. We wonder what went wrong between the couple and we hope they sort it out if there is any possibility."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reportedly met on the set of the 2021 film Shershaah. While Sidharth played the lead role of late Captain Vikram Batra in the film, Kiara portrayed her love interest Dimple Cheema in the movie. The rumoured couple won several accolades for showcasing their commendable acting skills in the film.

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen at an award show with Kiara Advani. While the couple did not arrive together at the show, they did leave in the same car. Sidharth Malhotra's sweet gestures and care towards his rumoured girlfriend won hearts on the internet.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's upcoming films

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is currently shooting in Turkey for his debut web series Indian Police Force. The actor also has Mission MAjnu, Yodha, and Thank God in his kitty. On the other hand, Kiara Advani will be seen leading in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera, and RC15.

Image: Instagram/@sidharthmalhotra