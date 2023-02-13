Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Pose With Captain Vikram Batra's Family At Mumbai Reception

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai on Sunday. Several celebrities attended the grand party. The guest list also included Vikram Batra's twin brother Vishal Batra and his family. The photo of the Shershaah couple with the Batra family is going viral on social media.

In the picture, while Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani can be seen donning Manish Malhotra outfits, Vishal Batra can be seen sporting a grey suit, while his wife is wearing a saree. The couple and Batra family posed together for a picture.

Vikram Batra's niece shared the family picture on her Instagram story with a white heart.

Check out a screenshot of the picture below:

Others who attended the newlyweds wedding reception in Mumbai are Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Mira Rajput, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur among others.

