Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Reception: Newlyweds' Manish Malhotra Outfits Decoded

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted their second wedding reception at St.Regis Hotel in Mumbai on Sunday (February 13), after getting married on February 7 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The star-studded event was attended by multiple celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Ajay Devgn among others.

The newlyweds, once again, chose Manish Malhotra as their designer for the event. For the unversed, Sid-Kiara also wore Manish Malhotra-designed outfits at their wedding.

For their reception, Kiara donned a monochrome haute-couture sculptural gown with a velvet satin wide squared neck and a fish cut trail. To complete her look, Kiara wore Manish Malhotra's signature layered diamond necklace.

On the other hand, Sidharth wore a tailor-made suave velvet suit. The ensemble features a classic turtleneck, velvet pants and a velvet blazer, which is hand embroidered and crafted with black crystals and bugel beads.

Check out the pictures below:

Manish also revealed in an Instagram story, the necklace worn by Kiara is part of his new collection which will be launching in March this year.

More about Sidharth-Kiara wedding festivities

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted an intimate and low-key reception at the Leela Palace in New Delhi on February 9. The couple invited their close friends and family for the after-wedding celebration.

They got married in a lavish affair at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. Haldi, mehendi, and sangeet, the couple's pre-wedding celebrations, took place on February 5 and 6, respectively.

Several celebrities attended the wedding, including Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, her husband Jay Mehta, and Kiara's childhood friend Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal.