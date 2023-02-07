Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Tie Knot, Bhumi Pednekar & Samantha Congratulate Newlyweds

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani got hitched at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on Tuesday (February 7). The couple made the announcement on their respective Instagram handles.

Minutes after the posts were made, congratulations poured in for the newlyweds. From Bhumi Pednekar to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, many celebrities sent their congratulations in the comment section. Take a look

The couple shared coordinated pictures announcing their marriage and wrote, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.”

Pre-wedding festivities, including haldi, mehendi, and sangeet began on Sunday (February 5). Aside from Kiara and Sidharth's close friends and family, Manish Malhotra, Isha Ambani, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Armaan Jain, and Anissa Malhotra were among those attending the wedding ceremony.

More on Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's relationship

Kiara Advani revealed when the two had met for the first time during her appearance on a talk show. She said she met Sidharth at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories in 2018.

They were also spotted together several times by paps, which only fuelled rumours that the two were dating. But it wasn’t until their film Shershaah that the duo started appearing on social media together. During the promotions of the film, Sidharth and Kiara posted a lot of reels and pictures together. Kiara Advani made their relationship Instagram official when she wished Sidharth a happy birthday in 2023. She posted a picture of them together with the caption “Watcha lookin at birthday boy”.