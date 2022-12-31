Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani To Tie The Knot In February?

Seems like it’s wedding bells for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Social media is abuzz with news that the rumoured couple might be getting hitched sooner than everyone expected. And if the words of the fans are anything to go by, the wedding might take place in February 2023.

When and where will Sidharth and Kiara get married?

Fans claim that the two will likely get married in the first week of February. The reports also suggest that Sidharth and Kiara's wedding will be a grand affair in Rajasthan. Speculations are rife that the Sid-Kiara will have a wedding in Rajasthan, similar to how the lavish nuptials of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took place.

Check out some tweets by Sid-Kiara fans below:

If #SidKiara marriage rumors are true that they are getting married on 6th Feb...then I want to see how kiara wishes Sidharth on his birthday...



Happy birthday co star? Or Happy birthday sid? Or Happy birthday good friend? #SidharthMalhotra #KiaraAdvani — randomtweets ✨️ (@kritixship) December 30, 2022

Finally it's going to happen on 6th February.

My favorites Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra to get married in Rajasthan. #SidharthMalhotra #KiaraAdvani — Dhruvi Mendpara (@_dhruvirat718_) December 30, 2022

Ringing in the New Year together

The rumoured couple was recently spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport one after the other, creating a buzz that they were jetting off together to celebrate the New Year.

Partying together in Dubai

Sidharth and Kiara were spotted partying in Dubai with their Bollywood friends Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Neetu Kapoor, and Nora Fatehi, on Thursday (December 29). Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who was also present at the party, shared images on her Instagram Stories.

More on Sidharth-Kiara’s dating and work life

Although Sidharth and Kiara haven't confirmed their relationship publicly, the two are often spotted together by paparazzi at the airport and at other events. Rumours of their supposed wedding that will likely be held soon have been floating for a while now.

The actors starred together in the hit 2021 film 'Shershaah'. Sidharth Malhotra is now gearing up for the release of his film 'Mission Majnu', co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The actor is additionally preparing for Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force'. 'Yodha' is another project he is working on.

Meanwhile, Kiara, who was recently seen in the film 'Govinda Naam Mera,' will be next seen in Kartik Aaryan's film 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha.'



