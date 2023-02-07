Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Newlyweds' Bespoke Manish Malhotra Outfits Decoded

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are now husband and wife. The couple tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The Shershaah couple looked beautiful as bride and groom in the pictures they shared on their wedding night on their Instagram handles. They wore Manish Malhotra for their big day.

Kiara Advani stunned in a custom ombre Manish Malhotra Lehenga in hues of empress rose. The lehenga features intricate embroidery detailing of roman architecture, inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes. Real swarvoski crystals are embellished to embrace signature sparkle.

To complete her look, Kiara wore a Manish Malhotra Bespoke Diamond Jewellery. The exclusive set features an exquisite composition of ultra-fine handcut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian emeralds.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra opted for the perfect amalgamation of whimsical and dreamy in a custom Manish Malhotra creation. Exuding old-world charm, Siddharth wore a metallic gold sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre. The sherwani features hints of ivory threadwork, gold zardozi and badla work, handcrafted with utmost finesse.

The groom completed his look with handcrafted Manish Malhotra Polki Jewellery by Raniwala 1881 studded with extremely fine uncut diamonds for the perfect regal look.

Check out their pictures below:

The Shershaah couple's wedding was attended by several celebrities including Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, Isha Ambani among others.