Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Story Behind Viral Folded Hand Gesture REVEALED

Vishal Punjabi, an acclaimed videographer, recently opened up about certain details from Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s Jaisalmer wedding. Vishal Punjabi revealed his experience of working with the duo while speaking to Pinkvilla and also demystified the Kiara and Sidharth's folded hand gesture that caught eyes on social media.

Punjabi told the outlet the story behind the viral moment from Sid-Kiara's wedding video. As the video plays, Sidharth and Kiara come face to face, though their hands are folded. Vishal Punjabi said the gesture symbolises the duo's commitment to one another and their promise to 'always be humble and loving'.

“That moment really captures the essence of Kiara and Sid's relationship. They're both very grateful people, and I wanted to make sure that their wedding video reflected that. By folding their hands and facing each other, they are symbolizing their commitment to each other and their promise to always be humble and loving.”

Vishal also discussed other details from the wedding video, such as the choice to use Ranjha from the couple’s film Shershaah, and how his first meeting with Sidharth and Kiara about covering their wedding went.

While discussing the music in the video, he said that Sidharth and Kiara wanted something unique. He added that he wanted to use the song Ranjha as it is the couple’s favourite. However, the lyrics weren’t upbeat enough to match the occasion. Vishal revealed that he changed the lyrics to more happy and optimistic words, and Kiara Advani ended up liking the new version.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on February 7, 2023. Their wedding was held in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace Hotel in Jaisalmer and was attended by many celebrities such as Karan Johar, Isha Ambani, Juhi Chawla and Shahid Kapoor.