Sidharth Malhotra Kisses Kiara Advani As She Flaunts Engagement Ring, Sindoor, Mangalsutra

Kiara Advani married her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra on February 7 at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The couple shared pictures from their wedding at night. In the pictures, Kiara Advani, being the prettiest bride can be seen showing off her sindoor,, engagement ring and mangalsutra.

The actress wore a beautiful soft pink Lehenga and completed her look with an elegant diamond set with green stones studded on it. Sidharth Malhotra was just the perfect groom in his golden sherwani.

Check out her pictures below:

The couple at 10:30pm shared pictures from their wedding and wrote, ""Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."