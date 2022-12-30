Sidharth Malhotra Parties With Rumoured Girlfriend Kiara Advani In Dubai. See Photos

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who are rumoured to be dating each other, were spotted partying in Dubai with Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor and Nora Fatehi, on Thursday.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who was also present at the party, shared images on her Instagram Stories. The pictures featured celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi posing together for the camera.

The rumoured couple was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport (separately), creating a buzz that they will be ringing in the New Year together.

Check out the pictures shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on her Instagram Stories:

Neetu too shared a picture from the gathering on her Instagram Stories. She captioned it, "Gearing up for 2023." In the picture, the stars could be seen seated at a table and posing for the camera.

Check out a screenshot of Neetu Kapoor's Instagram Story below:

More on Sidharth-Kiara dating rumours

Although Sidharth and Kiara haven't accepted their relationship in public, they are often pictured together on different occasions. The rumoured couple starred together in the 2021 film 'Shershaah.' There have also been rumours that Sidharth and Kiara will tie the knot in 2023, however, an official confirmation is awaited.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of his film 'Mission Majnu', co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The actor is additionally preparing for Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force'. 'Yodha' is another project he is working on.

Meanwhile, Kiara, who was recently seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar film 'Govinda Naam Mera,' will be seen in Kartik Aaryan's film 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha.'