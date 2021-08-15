Sidharth Malhotra Pays Homage To Captain Vikram Batra On Eve Of Independence Day

Sidharth Malhotra is currently receiving heaps of praise for his most recent film, Shershaah. The film is based on the life of war hero and Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra. On the occasion of Independence Day, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram account to pay respects to Captain Vikram Batra and other war heroes.

Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram post honouring Captain Vikram Batra

The actor visited the National War Memorial in Delhi and posted a picture of himself before a statue of Captain Vikram Batra with joint hands. He accompanied his picture with an elaborate caption and wrote, ‘Paid my respects to Captain Vikram Batra & all other Fauji heroes in Delhi.🙏🏼’ White flowers can be seen before the statue of the great war hero.

In his caption, Sidharth Malhotra wrote about the fondness with which Captain Batra wrote letters to his loved ones back home, while being at war. The actor painted a picture with his words as he wrote, ‘The warmth and fondness with which he writes to his loved ones… while at war! That’s the extraordinary mettle a soldier is made of. When I read this letter… I could see Vikram in front of my eyes! Smiling, as he writes… with bombs dropping in the background. Like he found a quiet corner to take time out. But when he goes back to work, it’s lethal… he’s going to fight for his country… until his last breath.’

Apart from paying tribute to the man who won India’s most prestigious award of valour, the Param Vir Chakra award for his work in the 1999 Kargil war, he also honoured other soldiers and war heros. Malhotra mentioned that India lost 527 Vikrams during the war and wrote, ‘But there isn’t just one Vikram. In Kargil alone, we lost 527 Vikrams. They lived life - Yeh Dil Maange More! Let’s fill our hearts with pride as we remember every sainik today. JAI HIND. Happy 75th Independence Day.’

Shershaah is Sidharth Malhotra’s most recent film, which is helmed by Vishnuvardhan. The film traces the life of Captain Vikram Batra, a man who laid down his life for his country during the Kargil war in 1999. Malhotra takes on a double role in the film that also stars Kiara Advani.

Image: Sidharth Malhotra-Instagram/PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.