Sidharth Malhotra Pens Down Emotional Note As Pet Oscar Passes Away; 'I Miss His Energy'

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram account on Tuesday as he had some heartbreaking news to share. He announced the demise of his pet Oscar and penned down an emotional note about him. He also gave his fans a glimpse of his life with his dog as he shared multiple images online. Several friends, fans and followers sent their love to the actor during this difficult time.

Sidharth Malhotra's pet passes away

The Shershaah actor took to his Instagram account on Tuesday and penned down a heartwarming note as he mourned the loss of his pet. He mentioned that Oscar's death left a 'massive void' in his heart as he was his family for over 11 years. He mentioned that he missed his 'energy' around him and that his mornings are incomplete without him. He also mentioned that he learned so much from his pet, including how to be compassionate. He stated that he will be 'irreplaceable' in his life and called him his 'companion through thick and thin'. Sidharth is rumoured to be dating Kiara Advani, who also posted a picture of him and his pet on her social media story after he broke the news online.

The actor shared several pictures and videos from his life with his adorable pet as he wrote, "Writing this With a heavy heart and moist eyes, My oscar is no longer in this world. He’s left a massive void in my heart, being my family here in Mumbai for 11 plus years. I miss his energy around me, he taught me how to care and be compassionate, taught me that emotional energy is all that matters in this world whichever form of being it comes from, He was my companion through thick and thin, always greeted me with the same enthusiasm regardless of my day or his health. My mornings are incomplete without him, coming back home and opening the door will no longer be the same. Despite Knowing that our life span is longer than theirs it still pains to experience it. Such innocent eyes and pure energy is irreplaceable, I am eternally grateful that he chose me in this world and taught me so much. Love you my Oscar."

Sidharth Malhotra was recently in the news after the 68th Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022, where he bagged the Critics Best Actor Award for his work in the biographical war film Shershaah. The actor shared glimpses from the event and mentioned it was an 'honour' to play the role of Capt. Vikram Batra in the film. He also thanked the cast and crew of the film and his fans for the love they showered him with.

Image: Instagram/@sidmalhotra