Sidharth Malhotra Posts Sun-kissed Pic, Rumored Beau Kiara Says 'photographer Is Too Good'

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra recently took to social media to share a stunning picture of himself. The actor was seen posing for the camera with a slight smirk across his face while the sun glare directly fell onto him. In the caption for the post, the actor has mentioned that he is trying to chase the sun here. Sidharth Malhotra’s fans have flooded the comments section with compliments and one of the many people to drop their opinion is his rumoured girlfriend, Kiara Advani.

Sidharth Malhotra’s sun-kissed shot

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra recently shared a sun-kissed picture on his Instagram feed and his fans have been loving everything about it. In the photograph shared, he was seen posing against a lush green bush while the sun shines on him gloriously. He was also spotted holding up both his hands to block the light while wearing a sweet smile across his face.

In the photograph posted, Sidharth Malhotra was spotted in a pair of bright orange bottoms which had been styled with a simple grey tank top. The tank top has a casual style and a simple graphic design which makes it look more appealing. Sidharth Malhotra was also spotted with a set of brown shades. The picture seems to be taken in the Maldives, where the actor had been vacationing, a few months back.

In the caption for the post, Sidharth Malhotra mentioned that the picture has not been edited with any filter. He also wrote that he is trying to chase the sun here. Have a look at the post on Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, his fans have complemented his look with sweet messages and emoticons. His rumoured girlfriend, Kiara Advani, has also dropped her thoughts on the picture, indicating that she was the one to click this photograph. Have a look.

IMAGE: SIDHARTH MALHOTRA AND KIARA ADVANI INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.