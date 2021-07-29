Sidharth Malhotra Recalls Shooting Experience At A Height Of 14,000 Feet For 'Shershaah'

Creating a massive buzz amongst the augiences, Vishnuvardhan's Shershaah is all set to release right before India's Independence day on August 12. It is based on the events of the 1999 India-Pakistan Kargil conflict. The movie was also shot in Kargil adding to its authenticity. As the netizens witnessed high octane action in the trailer, one can imagine how difficult it might have been for the makers and cast to film the movie.

Sidharth Malhotra on filming in Kargil

With only a few days left for the release, the Shershaah team is ramping up the promotions for the film. In the wake of its trailer launch on Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26, the team of the war film arrived in Kargil and revealed the details of the movie with Hindustan Times. While talking about shooting the movie in Kargil, lead actor Sidharth Malhotra opened up about the challenges they faced in the hilly mountains of the city.

Based on the life events of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra, Shershaah is the first Bollywood movie to be shot in Kargil. The makers of the movie wanted to shoot the movie as authentic as possible and were faced with numerous physical challenges while executing their vision. Though the actual Kargil war was fought at the height of 17,000 feet, the actioner's team shot at an impressive height of 14,000 feet.

Continuing his statement, Malhotra revealed that the team did not have enough infrastructure and would huddle under the rocks and umbrellas during a downpour. However, the actor believed that it was the most authentic and real way for filming the movie as there were no massive sets or equipments at the location. He also stated that it was an honour for him and the other actors involved in the movie to have an experience of shooting with just one camera and crew at times. At times, crouching under a rock, the actor stated that they would forget about the shooting. The director also added that the crew found unexploded mines and shells laying around.

More Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah

Set to release on July 12, Shershaah features Sidharth Malhotra in the double role of Captian Vikram Batra and his twin brother, Kiara Advani in the role of Dimple Cheema along with Ankita Goraya and Shiv Panditt.

