Sidharth Malhotra Recalls Working On Kargil War Film 'Shershaah'; Lauds Army's Efforts

Sidharth Malhotra stunned everyone with his portrayal of Kargil War hero Vikram Batra in the 2021 biographical war film Shershaah. On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022, the actor recalled his time shooting for the film, and how it made him truly realise the sacrifice and efforts of the Indian Army.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Malhotra shed light on the essence of Kargil Vijay Diwas, how his outlook towards the armed forces changed after stepping into the shoes of Captain Vikram Batra and more.

Sidharth Malhotra recalls working on Vikram Batra's biopic Shershaah

"After shooting for Shershaah, and then last year getting an opportunity to be present at the ceremony of Kargil Vijay Diwas there, amongst the families of all the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives and the officials of the Indian Army… It was an extremely emotional moment for me on various levels," the actor mentioned.

The 37-year-old noted that he could 'really connect with the effort and the sacrifice' of the armed forces following the project, adding that everyone should 'remember and respect' it. "After knowing the life of a war hero so closely, it is extremely special to me, and is something I think every Indian should respect," he added. Malhotra said that Captain Vikram Batra's character is so close to him, with the biographical drama also making him realise the Indian Government's efforts.

Sidharth revealed that while he comes from an Army background, he never got to experience that life ever. He concluded by hailing the amazing armed forces, which make him a proud 'Indian'.

"I come from an army background with my grandfather serving in the Indian Army. Unfortunately, I didn’t get to experience that life. However, the role of Vikram Batra gave me a very small taste of what it is to be an army officer. I will always cherish, respect that, and be grateful for it. I feel very proud to be an Indian to have such an amazing armed force,” he expressed.

For the unversed, Shershaah also starred Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, and Nikitin Dheer among others in important roles. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the film premiered on Amazon Prime Video in August 2021.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SIDHARTHMALHOTRA)