Sidharth Malhotra Receives Special Gift By Little Fans On Birthday; Watch

'Shershaah' actor Sidharth Malhotra received a thoughtful present from his little fans on the occasion of his 37th birthday today, January 16.

Sidharth Malhotra is celebrating his 37th birthday today, January 16, with many of his fans, close friends as well as celebrities penning wishes for the Shershaah star. Sidharth is known to enjoy relentless love from his fans, and today's special occasion saw the actor receiving a special present from his little well-wishers. In a clip shared by a paparazzi account, Sid can be seen all smiles as he receives an idol of Lord Ganesha from two little girls, who further go on to pose for pictures with their favourite actor. 

Sidharth Malhotra receives special birthday gift from little fans 

Taking to their Instagram handle on Sunday, January 16, Varinder Chawla shared the adorable clip, where the Student of The Year actor can be seen all smiles as he unwraps the gift and goes on to hug his fans for the sweet gesture. The caption along with the video read, "@sidmalhotra gets the most adorable birthday visit by his fans and the gift is the cutest idol of Lord Ganesha." Take a look. 

This isn't the first time Sidharth was seen exchanging pleasantries with his fans. Shortly after the release of his war film Shershaah last year, the actor met ‘little Kiara’, who enacted a scene from the film as Dimple Cheema. Tagging the little fan Shivani J Khanna in the post, Sid wrote, "Meet little Kiara as dimple #shershaahreels @shivani.j.khanna #shershaah”.

Meanwhile, the actor received birthday wishes from Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet as well as his Mission Majnu co-star Rashmika Mandanna among others. 

More on Sidharth Malhotra's work front 

The actor has an interesting lineup of films including the Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna starrer Yodha. It is scheduled to release on November 11, 2022, and will see Malhotra take on the role of a soldier. He will also be seen alongside South diva Rashmika Mandanna in the upcoming film Mission Majnu, which is set to arrive in the first half of 2022. He is also gearing up for Indira Kumar's comedy film Thank God alongside his Ayiaari co-star Rakul Preet Singh. The film is set to release on July 29, 2022. 

