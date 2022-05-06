Sidharth Malhotra Recreates 'Ishq Wala Love' Moment With Bengali Star Trina Saha; Watch

Sidharth Malhotra and popular television actor Trina Saha won over the internet when they recreated the much-loved Ishq Wala Love moment. The song became popular after the release of Student of the Year in 2012 and has remained a memorable number for fans. The famous Bengali actor took to Instagram to share the video featuring her and Sidharth Malhotra and fans could not believe their eyes.

Sidharth Malhotra and Trina Saha recreate Ishq Wala Love moment

Trina Saha took to her Instagram account and shared a video of herself and Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra dancing to the popular track Ishq Wala Love. Malhotra was seen in a pink and white tie and dye shirt, which he wore over a pair of matching white pants and a t-shirt. Trina Saha on the other hand looked gorgeous in a red, cream and gold saree as she danced with the actor and also had flowers in her hair. The duo stole the show with their moves and expressions and won the hearts of netizens online.

Watch the video here:

Several fans and followers took to the comments section of the post and flooded it with heart and fire emoticons as they fell in love with the recreated version of the dance, whose original version saw Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Fans enjoyed seeing their 'favourite people' sharing the same frame and showered them with love. Fans also called the duo's performance 'adorable' and found it hard to believe they collaborated together.

Sidharth Malhotra's web series debut

Sidharth Malhotra is currently gearing up to take director Rohit Shetty's cop universe into the world of OTT as will soon be seen in his debut web series Indian Police Force. The actor recently shared a teaser of his role in the Amazon Prime Video series, in which he was seen in a fierce avatar. The actor mentioned he was 'super stoked' to be part of Rohit Shetty's series and wrote, "When @itsrohitshetty sir says Action, you know he literally means it! Super stoked to enter the cop universe with the action king himself!" Malhotra's fans and followers are over the moon about his new collaboration and are excited to see him taking on the action-packed roll.

Image: Instagram/@trinasaha21