Sidharth Malhotra Recreates 'Kala Chashma' Look From 'Baar Baar Dekho'; See Picture

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram stories on Tuesday, April 13, to recreate his look from the music video 'Kala Chashma'. The chartbuster song featured in his and Katrina Kaif-starrer movie Baar Baar Dekho in 2018. In the story, Sidharth was seen chilling clad in a white t-shirt while he took the selfie. Sidharth used the 'Sunglasses' filter on Instagram which found the resemblance of his look from the original music video. He added the hashtag on the story that read 'Kala Chashma'. Check out the screenshot of Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram story-

A sneak peek of Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram post

Sidharth Malhotra recently shared a monochrome photo of him with a motivating quote. The actor who is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Mission Majnu, posed on a bridge by a dock. Sidharth was seen in a tank top, wearing a locket and a pair of sunglasses. The crisp image showed his well-built physique and biceps as he placed his hands on the bridge railing. The background of the image showed still water and some ships in the blur. He wrote in the caption "Looking forward but staying in the moment".

A couple of weeks ago, Sidharth Malhotra became a global face of Timex from India. In the video by Timex, Sidharth was seen walking on a red carpet confidently. He says to the reporter that tonight he was going to have a real good time and then he posed for the camera. The video showed glimpses of different people from various walks of life from across the globe who were going to achieve their dreams and passion. Sidharth wrote in the caption "You are strong. You are resilient. If you get knocked down, you get right back up. You Don't Stop! And that's what really matters. I'm so proud to be a part of the "We Don't Stop" campaign by @timex @timex.India , a campaign that celebrates stories of passion, determination, and fearlessness. I believe that everyone has a #WeDontStop story and these stories should be shared with the world. Time does not stand still and neither do we. So let's keep pushing to change the world together!".

About Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming films

On the work front, Sidharth will be seen in Mission Majnu with South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is marking her Bollywood debut. Sidharth will be seen in the biographical war drama film Sherhshah this year in which he will be essaying the double roles of identical twins Vikram and Vishal. He will be starring alongside Kiara Advani and the film is slated to release on July 2nd, 2021. He will also appear in the comedy film Thank God alongside Ajay Devgan and Rakuul Preet Singh.

Promo Image Source: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram

