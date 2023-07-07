Sidharth Malhotra Remembers Captain Vikram 'Shershaah' Batra On Death Anniversary

Shershaah, the film, did wonders for Sidharth Malhotra's career. It was also on the sets of this very film that the actor met his wife Kiara Advani. Malhotra has been very vocal in the past about Shershaah's importance in his life. The actor has further expressed his gratitude and respect for the man he played on-screen - Captain Vikram Batra.

3 things you need to know

Captain Vikram Batra was a martyred in the 1999 Kargil War.

His life was highlighted in film Shershaah, with the focus on his love story with Dimple Cheema.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani played the reel-life versions of Batra and Cheema in 2021 film Shershaah.

Sidharth Malhotra remembers Captain Vikram Batra on his death anniversary

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram handle to share a video remembering Captain Vikram Batra on his death anniversary. The video on his Instagram stories, featured a picture of Captain Batra along with the details of his Param Vir Chakra felicitation. The text read, 'Param Vir Chakra Jammu and Kashmir Rifles 07 July 1999 Kargil War/Operation Vijay". Under the video, Sidharth wrote his trademark response, "Big love and Respect" paired with an emoticon of folded hands and the Indian flag.

(Sidharth Malhotra remembers the late Captain Vikram Batra on his death anniversary | Image: sidmalhotra/Instagram)



Sidharth also posted another minute-long video, titled 'remembering Captain Vikram Batra'. The video features Lieutenant General YK Joshi speaking about Captain Vikram Batra's victory signal. The signal was an endearing 'dil maange more' which roughly translates to 'the heart wants more'.

The reel-life Vikram and Dimple



Captain Vikram Batra martyred himself during the Kargil War of 1999 while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistan. Sidharth Malhotra played Captain Vikram Batra as well as his twin brother Vishal in Shershaah. Sidharth and Kiara effectively portrayed their unfinished love story. The stars later got married in real life.