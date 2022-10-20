Sidharth Malhotra Remembers Late Rishi Kapoor On Completing 10 Years In Showbiz

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is currently celebrating his 10 years in showbiz. Malhotra made his acting debut alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the 2012 film Student Of The Year. While the film also starred the late actor Rishi Kapoor, Malhotra recently remembered him and said they would have celebrated together if the latter were alive.

Sidharth Malhotra, who is currently promoting one of his upcoming films, recently talked about his acting career with Pinkvilla. During the chat, the actor came across his photograph with the late actor Rishi Kapoor from the sets of Kapoor And Sons. As the Shershaah actor was reminded of Kapoor seeing the picture, he revealed he enjoyed a lot with him on the film's sets.

Malhotra revealed they shot the family drama in Coonoor, and the picture that was shown to him was clicked during the birthday party scene from the movie. He further added, "Again I think this is the most fun I had with actors around. This is my fourth or fifth film where I was still the junior most actor on the set." The actor mentioned that he had to up his game as all the senior actors were "so great" in front of the camera. However, he had a lot to learn and improve while working on the film but also got a chance to be goofy and party. The Ek Villain actor said he had "lovely" memories with Rishi Kapoor and added, "If he was here then we all would be celebrating 10 years."

Sidharth Malhotra and Rishi Kapoor shared screen space twice. While Kapoor played the school principal in Student Of The Year, he also portrayed the role of Malhotra's grandfather in Kapoor And Sons. Both the films also starred Alia Bhatt as the leading lady.

Sidharth Malhotra on completing 10 years in Bollywood

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Hasee Toh Phasee actor shared a video montage featuring several scenes from his various movies. Sharing the clip, he mentioned how he is grateful for the love and support he received throughout his acting journey. He wrote, "My journey in Hindi cinema has completed a decade today. I am grateful for all the love and support I have received from my fans who’ve been rooting for me throughout the years."

Image: Instagram/@sidmalhotra