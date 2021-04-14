Sidharth Malhotra Reveals His New Neck Tattoo In Monochrome Pic, Fans Pour Love

Actor Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to share a new monochrome photo. In the photo, Sidharth also reveals his new tattoo on his neck. Sidharth also added a motivational quote in the caption of his post.

Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to share a new black and white photo in which he can be seen standing by a bridge. In the photo, Sidharth also reveals his new neck tattoo in which three triangles are merged together. In the caption, he wrote, "Looking forward but staying in the moment". Take a look at his post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Sidharth Malhotra's post. The post garnered more than one lakh likes within a few hours. Several users praised his tattoo while several others praised his look in the photo. Check out some of the reactions to his post below.

Sidharth Malhotra's social media presence

Sidharth Malhotra is quite active on Instagram and keeps his fans updated about his daily life. On February 20, 2021, Sidharth shared a poster of his upcoming film Shershaah. In the caption, he wrote, "The untold true story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) is all set to unravel on the big screens. #Shershaah coming to theatres near you on 2nd July, 2021. See you at the movies!". Take a look at his post below.

Netizens showered immense love on the first look of Shershaah. Several users commented that they are desperately waiting for the release of the movie while several others expressed their excitement with emojis. Check out some of the reactions to his post below.

Sidharth Malhotra on the work front

Sidharth Malhotra made his acting debut in 2012's Student of the Year. He then appeared in several popular films like Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villain, and Brothers for which he got an amazing response from the audience. He was last seen in Marjaavaan which was released in the year 2019. Currently, Sidharth Malhotra is working on several projects like Thank God, and Mission Majnu. Mission Majnu will mark the debut of Rashmika Mandanna in Bollywood. He completed filming of Shershaah, however, the film got delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and is now scheduled to release on July 2, 2021.

