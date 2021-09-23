Sidharth Malhotra Reveals If Kiss With Kiara In 'Shershaah' Was His 'creative Input'

Shershaah has emerged as one of the most talked-about films this year, fetching impressive reviews and being watched widely. The story of 1999 Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra in the form of Sidharth Malhotra got approval from the soldier's family as well as other people associated with defence forces. One of the lesser-known but important facts portrayed in the movie was about Captain Batra's fiancee Dimple Cheema, played by Kiara Advani.

The love story showcased by Sidharth and Kiara in Shershaah won appreciation from the audiences, with their real-life rumoured romance, songs displaying their chemistry and a kiss adding to the impact of their bond on the viewers. Recently, the Student of the Year star was asked if the intimate moment was his 'creative input', leading to laughs all around.

Sidharth Malhotra on kissing scene with Kiara Advani

Sidharth and Kiara had appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show recently as a part of their promotions for Shershaah.

Kapil jokingly asked Sidharth whether the kiss was a part of the script, or the latter's 'creative input.' Sidharth then replied that 90% of Captain Batra's life shown in 'Shershaah' was true.

The host then joked that he was talking about the remaining 10% and whether that was true as well. The statement left the lead pair laughing hard.

Sidharth then quipped that they had to perform the scene for their characters in the movie. He went on to add that it was with 'mushkil' (difficulty). He stated that they were asked to perform the scene 'zabardasti' (forced).

The statement came amid Sidharth and Kiara being in the news for their rumoured relationship. The duo is regularly spotted with each other by paparazzi.

Meanwhile, Shershaah hit OTT platform Amazon Prime on August 12. After facing multiple delays for its scheduled theatrical release, the movie went on to become the most-watched Indian film on the platform. Many celebrities in the film industry also showered their love on the movie.

The film is directed by Vishnu Varadhan and also stars Sahil Vaid, Shiv Pandit, Nikitin Dheer, Raj Arun, among others.