Sidharth Malhotra Reveals New Poster Of 'Shershaah', Reveals Date Of Trailer Release

Sidharth Malhotra has been actively sharing details of his upcoming war drama Shershaah in which, he will essay the character of Captain Vikram Batra. The actor has surprised fans with a new poster of the movie, while also revealing the trailer release date on Sunday, July 25. The movie will be a biography of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra and will also star Kiara Advani in a pivotal role. The makers had also released the trailer of the movie earlier his month that grabbed the attention and appreciation of the audience.

New poster of Shershaah, trailer date revealed by the actor

The Kapoor & Sons actor took to his Instagram on Thursday to unveil the new poster of his upcoming biographical movie. The poster shows the actor dressed as an army officer on the war front. Along with this, Sid revealed bonus information about the trailer launch that is slated to happen this Sunday. The caption of the poster read "He was the man with the heart of a lion, he was the Shershaah of India. Experience his roaring greatness on #ShershaahOnPrime - TRAILER DROPS ON 25TH JULY!”. Take a look at his post.

Co-producer of the movie, Karan Johar also shared the poster of the movie on his Instagram stories. He captioned it as "Witness his journey with #shershaahonprime- Trailer comes out on 25th July! (sic),”

Earlier this week, Kiara Advani also unveiled her first look as she released the duo's poster from the movie. Kiara will essay the role of Dimple Cheema, Vikram Batra’s fiancée. She never married again after he was martyred in the Kargil war.

More about the film based on Captain Batra's life

The upcoming movie will see a digital release on Amazon Prime Video on August 12 this year. The war drama is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment and helmed by directed by Vishnu Varadhan. The film is premised on the life of Captain Batra, who died on July 7, 1999, as his Delta Company recaptured Point 5140 before overrunning enemy posts at Point 4750 and Point 4875. He had engaged three enemy soldiers in combat before he was killed by enemy fire.

Apart from Sidharth and Kiara, the film also stars Shiv Pandit, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar, and Pawan Chopra.

Apart from Shershaah, Sid will also be seen in movies in Mission Majnu opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Indra Kumar's Thank God which will also see Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet in lead roles and Mohit Suri's third movie in the Aashiqui series among others.

