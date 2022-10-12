Sidharth Malhotra Reveals 'special' Factor From Previous Relationship; Has This Advice

Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt have often opened up about their previous relationship and have remained friends even after parting ways. As the two are seemingly friends now, they are often seen supporting each other on their projects. Now, Sidharth Malhotra recently revealed what he learned from his last relationship and hinted that he gifted Alia Bhatt her cat, which she named Edward.

Sidharth Malhotra has often spoken about his fondness for Alia Bhatt's pet cat Edward. Recently, the actor, who is currently promoting one of his upcoming films, interacted with Bollywood Bubble and opened up about her past relationship. The actor was asked what he had learned from his previous relationship to which he quickly replied, "I think I learned from my last relationship-- don't gift pets."

Malhotra was further asked about the one thing he would want to steal from Alia Bhatt. In his answer, the Shershaah actor said, "The cat...Edward."

The actor's two answers have left his fans speculating if he gifted the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor the pet cat that she currently owns. Alia Bhatt welcomed her cat back in 2017 on her birthday. She introduced her Instagram followers to her cat and named him Edward Bhatt. Reportedly, the former couple also parted ways sometime between 2016 and 2017.

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra's films together

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra made their acting debuts with the 2012 film Student Of The Year, which also starred Varun Dhawan. As the two soon became household names with their work, they reunited for the 2016 film Kapoor And Sons. Reportedly, the two fell for each other on the sets of the family drama and soon started dating.

The two actors have maintained a cordial relationship ever since they parted ways. Alia Bhatt began dating her now husband Ranbir Kapoor in 2017 and they tied the knot earlier this year in April. The couple is now all set to welcome their firstborn. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra is rumoured to be dating his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani. The two are often spotted together and have admitted that they are close to each other.

Image: Instagram/@sidmalhotra/@aliaabhatt