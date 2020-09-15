Sidharth Malhotra revives old memories of 'playing cricket with Shershaah crew' in Kargil

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra recently recalled some beautiful memories of shooting for his upcoming flick Shershaah in Kargil. The actor took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a year old picture on Twitter where he can be seen playing cricket with his Shershaah crew in Kargil in between the shots.

Sidharth Malhotra recalls old memories

In the picture, the actor can be seen batting on the road while another member from the crew can be seen doing the fielding as the wicketkeeper. The actor who felt nostalgic after sharing the picture wrote that the snap takes him back to the last year where the shooting was so much fun in between the shots at the location.

This picture takes me back to this time last year, playing cricket with my Shershaah crew under the Kargil sky!#ConversationReplay pic.twitter.com/Acrv68a3Vd — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) September 15, 2020

Sidharth Malhotra who will step into the shoes of the Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah, who laid down his life for his motherland on July 7 1999 while fighting with Pakistani intruders, shared a poster of the brave heart. He sometime back remembered Vikram Batra on his birth anniversary. While captioning the post, he wrote, “#Shershaah, Remembering Captain Vikram Batra (PVC). The film Shershaah will revolve around the inspiring life of Captain Vikram Batra who fought valiantly in 1999 during the Kargil War between India and Pakistan. It was the efforts of Captain Batra that the Indian flag unfurled on Tiger Hill on July 4, 1999, and India’s Operation Vijay was successful. Captain Batra sacrificed his life for the nation and was awarded the highest gallantry award, Param Vir Chakra.

Apart from this, on the occasion of the 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas, Sidharth Malhotra paid his heartfelt tribute to all brave hearts who fought and won for India in the Kargil War of 1999. He expressed utmost respect for all soldiers who have laid their lives to protect our nation "till date" through his tweet as he shared a video montage of stills from the India-Pakistan war. The video tribute shared by the actor dedicated to the soldiers was captioned as, "21 years ago, a young lieutenant of 13 JAK Rifles with his battalion of fearless soldiers embarked on a mission to demolish the threat looming on our country. The valleys of Dras witnessed his valour whose dil always wanted more and was raring for Vijay till his last breath. This Kargil Vijay Diwas, we salute Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and heroes like him, who scripted the saga of supreme sacrifice. Jai Hind."

